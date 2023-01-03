Madhya Pradesh: Higher Education minister takes suggestions from students over Youth Policy

Higher education minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with the students of Barkatullah University and other Colleges of the city over proposed Youth Policy 2023 on Tuesday morning. Students gave various suggestions to Mohan Yadav about which points should be included in the Youth Policy.

The interaction programme on Youth Policy was held at 11 am at Gyan Vigyan Bhawan of Barkatullah University. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also supposed to participate in the interaction programme but owing to some reasons, he could not turn up in the programme.

Youths gave suggestions regarding employment, health, cultural programmes, Vedic Maths etc. Some even spoke of rural youth education programmes. As many as 850 students of Barkatullah University attended the programme apart from students of other colleges.

Akshat Bidua, BCom second year student from Excellence College suggested Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav that rural youths should be given proper education about agriculture so that they can become self dependent by adopting modern techniques of agriculture.

Read Also Bhopal: Flights at Raja Bhoj airport diverted due to poor visibility