Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays MLA Jajji’s caste certificate cancellation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the cancellation of caste certificate of BJP MLA Jajpal Singh 'Jajji', Additional Advocate General (ADG) MP Raghuvanshi said. Jajji represents Ashoknagar Assembly constituency.

On December 13, High Court’s single bench had cancelled Singh’s caste certificate. Jajji is BJP’s second MLA whose election was declared null and void.

The election of BJP MLA from Khargapur constituency Rahul Singh Lodhi has been declared null and void by the High Court because he gave wrong information in his nomination papers.

Jajji had contested 2018 Assembly election as SC candidate for Congress, saying he was from the Nat community. He later joined BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The court had directed to register an FIR against Jajji.