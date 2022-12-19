e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: High Court stays MLA Jajji’s caste certificate cancellation

Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays MLA Jajji’s caste certificate cancellation

The election of BJP MLA from Khargapur constituency Rahul Singh Lodhi has been declared null and void by the High Court because he gave wrong information in his nomination papers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
file pic
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the cancellation of caste certificate of BJP MLA Jajpal Singh 'Jajji', Additional Advocate General (ADG) MP Raghuvanshi said. Jajji represents Ashoknagar Assembly constituency.

On December 13, High Court’s single bench had cancelled Singh’s caste certificate. Jajji is BJP’s second MLA whose election was declared null and void.

The election of BJP MLA from Khargapur constituency Rahul Singh Lodhi has been declared null and void by the High Court because he gave wrong information in his nomination papers.

Jajji had contested 2018 Assembly election as SC candidate for Congress, saying he was from the Nat community. He later joined BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The court had directed to register an FIR against Jajji.

Read Also
Bhopal: Modi, GI tag push up demand for Manipuri handloom scarf
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Chouhan’s speeches in House to be in book form soon

Bhopal: Chouhan’s speeches in House to be in book form soon

Nakul Nath blabbers: His rally drew more crowd than Rahul Bharat Jodo Yadra did

Nakul Nath blabbers: His rally drew more crowd than Rahul Bharat Jodo Yadra did

Bhopal: CM felicitates urban bodies for revenue collection, cleanliness

Bhopal: CM felicitates urban bodies for revenue collection, cleanliness

Bhopal: City’s self-defence academies teeming with women trainees

Bhopal: City’s self-defence academies teeming with women trainees

Bhopal: Confusion prevails over discussion on no-trust move in Assembly; the ball is in Speaker’s...

Bhopal: Confusion prevails over discussion on no-trust move in Assembly; the ball is in Speaker’s...