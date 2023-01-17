Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays Directorate of Medical Education order for in-house advertisement for direct recruitment of medical students

Jabalpur High Court | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, on Tuesday stayed an order of Directorate of Medical Education (DME) regarding the in-house advertisement of autonomous medical colleges for direct recruitment of departmental medical students to the post of professors at the institute.

Advocate Saurabh Sundar, who appeared on behalf of petition, said, “DME had issued an order on December 27, 2022 permitting autonomous medical college and dental colleges to release in house advertisement for direct recruitment/promotion to the post of professor.

We had argued that in case of direct recruitment, posts cannot be reserved for departmental candidates as it’s open for all.

“Now it is clear that college can promote internally but it cannot directly recruit internal medical students to the post. Medical Colleges will have to make advertisements for all and any one from other medical colleges can apply,” said the lawyer.

The DME in its order had asked the institutions to issue an in-house advertisement for recruitment/promotion in case of availability of a qualified person serving in organization on deputation. If no qualified person was available in the institution, the institutions were asked to issue an open release calling for applications from other institutes, said the advocate.

“We challenged the clause that stated that first departmental candidates should be called for an interview and if they were not available then only other candidates shall be called,” said the advocate. Now it is clear that college can promote internally but it cannot directly recruit internal medical students, said the advocate.