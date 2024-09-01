Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Government Reply On Defunct Information Commission

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Saturday asked state government to explain why state information commission is lying defunct for five months. Three weeks time has been given for the reply. Justice Vishal Dhagat passed the order in response to a petition filed by advocate Vijay Baghel. State government will hold a meeting on September 10 regarding appointment of state information commissioner.

Petitioner had filed RTI in health department demanding report of divisional commissioner on New Lifeline Hospital (Jabalpur) fire incident. When he did not get reply, he filed an appeal and a second appeal on September 21, 2023, in state information commission. When the appeal was not decided even after one year, the petitioner moved High Court.

Petitioner told High Court that the commission had become defunct and there was no commissioner for five months. Eight people had died in fire incident at New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital in Jabalpur on August 1, 2022. Following the incident, fire safety norms were reviewed in all the hospitals in state. Four children had die in fire that had occurred in newborn care unit of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital (Hamidia Hospital) in Bhopal in November 2021.