Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders MPPSC to conduct special main exam for only 2721 candidates

Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to hold a special main examination for 2721 reserved category candidates, who had cleared state service prelims exam-2019 in the revised results.

This means, the candidates who had cleared the state service main exam-2019, which was held in March last year, will not have to take the main exam once again as the preliminary results was revised following an order of High Court.

Justice Nandita Dubey observed, “In case the entire result of the main examination is quashed, it will be like setting the clock back for those candidates who have already cleared the mains and secured a place in the provisional list for interview, whereas on the other hand, would be like giving premium to such 8894 candidates by reviving their candidature, who earlier appeared in the main examination and failed to qualify it.”

According to High Court order, on the basis of the results of the two examinations (old main exam and special exam which is to be conducted), a fresh list of selected candidates in terms of Recruitment Rules, 2015 for interview shall be prepared by merging and normalizing the two lists as per the process adopted by the PSC on previous occasions.

HC order further added that the entire process of holding special mains examination and interview be completed and finalized within a period of six months.

The court further observed that it is undisputed that the preliminary examination of all the candidates as well as the main examination of unreserved category candidates was conducted as per 2015 Rules. The problem arose when the result of preliminary examination in regard to the reserved category candidates was declared on the basis of amended Rules of 2020.

HC has directed to conduct and complete the selection process as per the Rules of 2015. The PSC on its own, misinterpreted and misconstrued the order dated April 07,2022 and without application of mind, decided to cancel the mains examination which is arbitrary and unsustainable, the court said.

PSC has taken some corrective steps and redrawn the list of successful reserved category candidates. In such fact situation, four categories of students emerge :-

• The newly qualified reserved category candidates (2721 in number) for main examination as per the result out on October 10, 2022.

• 1918 select list candidates (un-reserved candidates) who passed the main examination held from March 21, 2021 to March 26, 2021 as per the 2015 Rules and have provisionally qualified for interview.

• candidates out of these 1918 candidates who would be ousted from the select list of 1918 candidates, if special main examination is conducted and result is normalized;

• Those 8894 candidates, out of 10767 candidates, who sat in the main examination, but could not pass the main examination.