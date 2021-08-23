Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notice to Election Commission on by polls

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur issued a notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed to postpone by-elections in the state.

The PIL filed by social activist PG Najpandey has urged the High Court to postpone by-elections in Madhya Pradesh as it may spread corona pandemic.

“I have urged High Court to postpone the by-elections as it will attract gatherings and rallies, thereby violating corona protocols Moreover, at present, corona guidelines are in force in the state that prohibit any kind of political or cultural gatherings,” said Najpandey.

The HC has issued notice to Election Commission of India and has given four weeks of time to respond, he added.

Election in one Lok Sabha constituency of Khandwa and three assembly seats including Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat are pending due to demise of sitting representatives there.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:23 PM IST