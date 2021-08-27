e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: High Court instructs Patwaris to call off strike, return to work

The bench of Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq also instructed the state government to resolve issues of Patwaris in next two months.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court on Friday instructed Patwaris to call off their strike and return to work.

The bench of Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq also instructed the state government to resolve issues of Patwaris in next two months.

The court’s directives came after hearing a petition filed by advocate Manoj Kushwaha and two farmers

The petitioners informed that court Patwaris were on indefinite strike since August 6. All revenue related works have been stopped and people have been facing problems, the petitioners informed the court.

“As people, especially farmers are facing several problems because of Patwaris’ strike. Therefore, we approached the court. The court has instructed Patwaris to report their duties. The court has also instructed the government to resolve Patwaris issues,” advocate Manoj Kushwaha said.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:50 PM IST
