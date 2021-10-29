Madhya Pradesh: High court directs removal of private persons from committee of food grains

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The high court has directed the removal of private persons from the committee formed for the safe storage of food grains.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court regarding the storage capacity, lack of preservation and spoilage of food grains in the committee formed for the safe storage of food grains.

Referring to the order passed by the Supreme Court, it was said in the petition that the storage should be done in a proper manner. Also, a law should be ensured under disaster management for the same.

During the hearing on the petition on Thursday, it was told in the court on behalf of the government that a committee has been constituted to determine the criteria for safe storage of food grains. The committee also has private persons apart from the officers of the concerned department.

On which the division bench of High Court Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Mathimal and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla has given instructions to keep only the government persons of the concerned department in the committee. The next hearing on the petition will be held in the first week of December.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 10:18 PM IST