Madhya Pradesh High Court declares two-day holiday to sanitise premises

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration on Saturday declared non-working days on April 19 and 20 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and sanitise the court premises.

Madhya Pradesh High Court registrar general R K Vani issued the order to this effect.

As per the order, April 19 and 20 have been declared as non-working days for the principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior along with the registry offices.

The decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, to break the chain of transmission and to undertake extensive sanitisation of the court premises, the order stated.