Madhya Pradesh: High Court bench wants to know number of nursing colleges run from one room in Gwalior

Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A double of the high court in Gwalior heard the forgery in the examination of the B Sc (nursing) third year. The bench wanted to know from controller of examination of the medical university of Jabalpur, Sachin Kuchwa, the number of nursing colleges the state has.

Kuchwa told the bench that there are nearly 500 nursing colleges in the state. Then the court wanted to know the number of colleges running from one room.

Kuchwa, however, could not reply to this question. On the other hand, another controller of examinations, Ashok Khandelwal, put up an affidavit of the vice-chancellor.

In the affidavit, the vice chancellor said that the order for holding the examination had come out because of a typing error, which was cancelled. Show-cause notices were issued to the controller of examinations and other officials.

After putting up the affidavit, they sought time for further hearing, saying that the advocate general from Jabalpur will come on January 27 when the case will be heard. Justice Rohit Arya and Justice MR Fadke heard the case.

A resident of Bhind, Hariom, filed a public interest litigation that the medical university would conduct B Sc (nursing) third year, for which students have been registered.

The colleges conducting the course do not have registration, so the course was bogus.

Taking the case into consideration, the high court stayed the order on the examination time table on September 19 last year. The court also ordered that the answer sheets of the students, who had already taken the examination, should be kept in a sealed cover.

On January 4, the court ordered that the vice chancellor should also file an affidavit. Apart from that, lawyer of the complainant Umesh Kumar Bohere said that a fraud was committed under the Ayushman scheme. Many are submitting bogus medical claims under the scheme.

The litigant said that the students were given promotion to the next year’s course in 2020-21. Most of the colleges were not registered. The examinations were to take place this year, but as the examinations were delayed, the students who had been given bogus admission were protesting.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)