Madhya Pradesh: Heritage sites to shine blue on World Children’s Day

The ‘Go Blue’ campaign of UNICEF on the occasion of World Children’s Day will commence from fort of Mandu on Friday. The Archeological Survey of India has decided to light up both Mandu and Gwalior fort on the occasion along with 65 other heritage buildings on the request of UNICEF. The Dhar fort will be lighted all blue to symbolize a global movement for raising discourse on children issues. It will be followed by lighting the Dhar district hospital blue. Two villages in Dhar, Kinaripura and Gopalpura, will be painted blue to send a message of newborn care, immunisation, saying no to child marriage and climate change. Minto Hall, Raja Bhoj Setu, Lake Road and Sair Sapata will be lighted blue in the capital city.