Madhya Pradesh: Heritage City Sanchi Wears A New Look As MP’s First Solar City

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The world famous heritage city of Sanchi in Raisen is wearing a new look today as it has become the first Solar City of Madhya Pradesh having new identity. Locals fondly calling it Roshni Ka Shahar – City of Light.

Globally famous for its magnificent Stupa, Sanchi has added a new dimension to its environment. With Solar City, local people and government offices expect annual savings of Rs. 7 crore from their electricity expenses.

Aniket Kushwah, who runs a tea shop, says that the solar lights installed on the streets are a great relief for us. Manoj Rajput, a resident of Ward 10 of Sanchi, says that solar lights have been installed everywhere across the main road. We are realizing the importance of solar energy. School children are gaining knowledge about how sun energy is cultivated. They ask many questions about solar energy.

Read Also Bhopal: Sanchi Varsity Building Construction Site

Rajiv Thakur, a Class 9 student at CM Rise School in Sanchi, says, "We live in Bilauri village. We come to Sanchi frequently. Many a time at night. Now there is enough light on the roads. He says he had read about solar energy in text books. Now, I am happy to see how entire system is functioning. We want to thank the District Collector and all the officials on behalf of our friends. We are also grateful to our chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji for taking such innovative steps."

Another student, Aryan Sahu, is happy that there are no worries about going home late from coaching classes. Kirana merchant Gaurav Singh residing in ward number-10 says that they used to face difficulties. My shop and the front of the house used to be in the dark. Now, the solar street lights are on the moment evening falls.

Vimal Dhank, who lives in ward 7, says that tourists visiting Sanchi will be immensely benefited. There is light everywhere. Chairs have been installed alongside the passage to the Stupa. They can also charge their mobile phones with solar energy. We feel good seeing our city in a changed look. Owner of a medical store, Satyendra Soni says that he knew something about solar energy. Today it I am witnessing the wonder of solar energy. The use of solar energy- friendly home appliances will make not only reduce electricity expenses but also help the city get zero-carbon city status.

Sunita Devi, a housewife, decided to use only solar energy for operating TV and fan and other appliances. Hemlata Verma, also from ward 12, says that Sanchi has become first solar city of our state. It is a big achievement for us. Nidhi Rajput and Ishu Rajput share the same view saying that “we feel a sense of pride’.