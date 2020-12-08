Madhya Pradesh: Here is Mankallam for your daughter’s wedding, Bhopal museum showcases exclusive dowry chest

Bhopal: Mankallam, a pot-shaped wooden dowry chest of Mannady in Kerala, is the first Exhibit of the Week of December displayed by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. The museum has put the exhibit on its social media platforms.

The exhibition, which began from Monday, is part of museum’s online series. The exhibit was collected from folk community of Mannady in 1992. The height, width and circumference traditional dowry chest are 30 cm, 24 cm, and 75 cm respectively.