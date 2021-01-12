Madhya Pradesh: Helpdesk for college students to guide them on scholarships

BHOPAL: A separate helpdesk will be established in every college across the state by the higher education department and other departments, as well, to guide students on scholarships.
The department of higher education has taken this step after getting poor feedback from students. There were complaints by the students and their parents that they were not aware of government scholarships that were meant to provide them financial assistance. Now, the higher education department has decided to establish a helpdesk in every college and a senior professor will be appointed as a nodal officer. According to the latest order, the nodal officer will be provided with an assistant, a computer and an Internet connection to discharge his duty.
‘Scholarships online’ ‘Most of the scholarship schemes have to be conducted online. Therefore, arrangements have been made for computers and Internet. If students have any issues in applying for scholarships online, they can approach the helpdesk’ —Alok Nigam, in-charge of scholarship section in directorate of higher education
Nodal officer: The mobile number of the nodal officer of the helpdesk should be displayed on all the notice-boards and other prominent places in the college. The principals of lead colleges will hold a meeting with the principals of colleges in their districts every week and take reports on students getting scholarships, besides taking feedback on problems, if any, in the process.
The principals of colleges have to ensure that the scholarship reaches the bank account of the student and, if there is any problem, principal should take the lead to ensure that the issue is resolved in time and the student does not suffer. Principals will be held accountable if a student does not get the scholarship he or she is eligible for.
