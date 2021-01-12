Madhya Pradesh: Helpdesk for college students to guide them on scholarships

BHOPAL: A separate helpdesk will be established in every college across the state by the higher education department and other departments, as well, to guide students on scholarships.

The department of higher education has taken this step after getting poor feedback from students. There were complaints by the students and their parents that they were not aware of government scholarships that were meant to provide them financial assistance. Now, the higher education department has decided to establish a helpdesk in every college and a senior professor will be appointed as a nodal officer. According to the latest order, the nodal officer will be provided with an assistant, a computer and an Internet connection to discharge his duty.