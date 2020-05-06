Madhya Pradesh: Help desk for families of cops who died battling corona

The state home department will set up a help desk to help families of policemen who died of COVID-19. State home minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting at PHQ on Tuesday.

At the meeting, tributes were paid to police personnel who died while working as frontline warriors against corona. The minister while giving approval for promotions to police personnel asked Director General of the Police to submit a proposal in this regard.

“Corona has affected our daily routine. We have to make our preparations accordingly and work by making a strategy,” Mishra said. Before the meeting, home minister and Director General of Police Vivek Johri paid tributes to police personnel who laid their lives in the battle against corona.

Dr Mishra said attitude of common man towards police has changed during the corona pandemic. “The people have wholeheartedly appreciated sincerity, concentration and decency with which the police department acted during the corona crisis. There is a need to work for the welfare of policemen to encourage them to continue their good work,” he added. DGP Vivek Johri said more than 6,000 policemen are actively working in containment zones of the state.

Inspectors Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi and Yashwant Pal, Sub Inspector Mayaram Kharadi and Constable Tinku Rawat have sacrificed their lives in the battle against coronavirus.

He said 86 police personnel and five Home Guard jawans are infected with corona and are undergoing treatment. Mishra said process for welfare of policemen will begin from bottom to top and prompt action will be taken on promotion of police personnel. He sought suggestions from top officials of the department. He said the problems of families of martyrs and deceased police personnel will be resolved through help desk.

The home minister lauded the courage and diligence of officers and staff of the police department in dealing with the corona war.

He said all those policemen who rendered services for 30 days in the battle against corona will be honoured with Karmaveer Medal. Dial 100 FRV (First Response Vehicle) will visit houses and register FIRs on complaints of people.