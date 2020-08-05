Madhya Pradesh: HED takes U-Turn, asks pricipals to call required staff for online admissions

Taking a U-turn on its earlier order, the higher education department has issued fresh instructions asking principals to call only required number of staff members. Earlier, the department had asked all teachers to remain present for online admissions from August 4.

After drawing criticism for this, the department officials rectified instructions. New instructions say that considering Covid pandemic, only required number of staff members should be called for duty.

The teaching staff has been called for verification of students’ credentials for the online process. Staff members should be called in rotation, said new order.