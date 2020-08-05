Madhya Pradesh: HED takes U-Turn, asks pricipals to call required staff for online admissions

Taking a U-turn on its earlier order, the higher education department has issued fresh instructions asking principals to call only required number of staff members. Earlier, the department had asked all teachers to remain present for online admissions from August 4.
After drawing criticism for this, the department officials rectified instructions. New instructions say that considering Covid pandemic, only required number of staff members should be called for duty.
The teaching staff has been called for verification of students’ credentials for the online process. Staff members should be called in rotation, said new order.
The numbers of cases for verification will be quite less as most students come from MP Board and their documents are uploaded and verified online. The documents of those students who are either from other education boards or if their documents could not be verified online due to technical glitches will be required to visit college premises.
Verification for online admissions has started from Wednesday. Teaching and non-teaching staff has been asked to strictly follow Covid 19 protocol. Colleges have been asked to place sanitisers at important places. Verification counters have been set up in a manner that could enable students and teachers to maintain social distance. Thermal scanning of all staffers and students will be done at time of entry in college premises.
