 Madhya Pradesh: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In 25 Districts
Moderate flash flood risk likely in parts of state. 101 mm rainfall reported in Chhindwara, 93mm in Vidisha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In 25 Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 25 districts in the next 24 hours. Moderate flash flood risk is likely in Vidarbha and the adjoining parts of east and west Madhya Pradesh. South Balaghat, south Seoni, Chhindwada, Pandhurna, Betul, south Sagar, south Khargone, south Sehore, Narmadapuram, south and east Raisen, Burhanpur  and  the adjoining south Khandwa  and  south Harda districts to face moderate flash flood risk.

Meanwhile, heavy rains were reported in Chhindwara (Mohkhed-101 mm), Vidisha (City-93 mm), Balaghat (Baihar-83 mm) and Raisen (Udaipura-80 mm) districts in the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms and rain were reported in all districts of various divisions like Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar in the last 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Seoni district.

Meteorological department senior scientist Dr Ved Pratap Singh said, “Moisture feeding continues toward Madhya Pradesh due to trough passing through Madhya Pradesh to Bengal. Cyclonic circulation is also active. So, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in various districts.” 

