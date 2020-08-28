Madhya Pradesh: Heavy to moderate rain likely in next 24 hours

Heavy rain lashed the state on Friday though the monsoon was more vigorous in eastern parts. The state capital received brisk spell of rain after which sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam (Upper Lake) were opened.

The current monsoon system is likely to subside by August 30 as it may move to other states. This monsoon has become active after gap of five days. Earlier, heavy rain occurred all over the state, which forced authorities to open gates of dams and water bodies.

According to information, Narsinghpur recorded 30 cm rainfall in last 24 hours while Begumganj recorded 19 cm rainfall and Udaipura recorded 16 cm of rainfall. Similarly, Gayratganj recorded 15 cm rainfall while Kareli, Harai, Gadarwara and Bankhedi recorded 14 cm rainfall each. Lanji, Gotegaon, Itarsi and Sohagpur recorded 12cm rainfall while Bareli, Shahpura, Balaghat, Amarkantak, Nayanganj reported 11cm. Seoni, Parswara, Babai, Gyaraspur and Piparia recorded 10 cm of rainfall each.

Warning for heavy rain has been given for the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain divisions in next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Dewas, Betul, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Bhind in next 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, heavy rain is due to a well marked low pressure area over eastern MP and adjoining Chhattigarh. Besides, there is associated cyclonic circulation upto 7.6 kilometers above mean level. A monsoon trough is passing through Shivpuri.