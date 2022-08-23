e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours

Jeerapur (Rajgarh) recorded 29.4 cm while Alot –(Ratlam) recorded 28.3 cm and Narsingarh (Rajgarh) recorded 25.5 cm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Photo: File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Very heavy rain was recorded in various parts of state in last 24 hours.

Jeerapur (Rajgarh) recorded 29.4 cm while Alot –(Ratlam) recorded 28.3 cm and Narsingarh (Rajgarh) recorded 25.5 cm.

-Similarly, Nalkheda (Agar-Malwa) recorded 25.3 cm while Sehore city – 24.0cm Khilchipur (Rajgarh) recorded 23.8cm and Jaora (Ratlam) recorded 23.7cm.

Shamgarh (Mandsaur) recorded 23.6cm and Gauharganj (Raisen) recorded 21.4cmChachoda –(Guna) 21.3cm.

Bairasia (Bhopal-) recorded 20.94cm and Lateri(Vidisha) recorded 20.8cm while Kalapipal (Shajapur) recorded 19.6cm.

Agro-obs (Sehore) recorded 19.4 cm and Agar-Malwa city recorded 19cm while Bairagarh (Bhopal)- 18.2 cm and Bhopal city recorded 17.1 cm.

Raisen city recorded 17.2cm and Narmadapuram City recorded 15.4cm while Manasa(Neemuch) – 13.5 cm and Ujjain city – 12.cm.

Read Also
Bhopal Rain Havoc: Cruise drown in Upper Lake; CM appeals to follow official instructions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

BSF seize cache of assault weapons in Punjab, near Pakistan border

BSF seize cache of assault weapons in Punjab, near Pakistan border

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Mumbai updates: Swapna Patkar summoned by ED today in Patra Chawl scam case

Jagtar Singh Johal case: British intelligence provided tip-off for arrest of Sikh citizen in India

Jagtar Singh Johal case: British intelligence provided tip-off for arrest of Sikh citizen in India

AIADMK leadership issue: Madras High Court to hear Palaniswami's plea against single judge order

AIADMK leadership issue: Madras High Court to hear Palaniswami's plea against single judge order

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of a heart attack in Goa

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of a heart attack in Goa