Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall recorded in last 24 hours

Photo: File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Very heavy rain was recorded in various parts of state in last 24 hours.

Jeerapur (Rajgarh) recorded 29.4 cm while Alot –(Ratlam) recorded 28.3 cm and Narsingarh (Rajgarh) recorded 25.5 cm.

-Similarly, Nalkheda (Agar-Malwa) recorded 25.3 cm while Sehore city – 24.0cm Khilchipur (Rajgarh) recorded 23.8cm and Jaora (Ratlam) recorded 23.7cm.

Shamgarh (Mandsaur) recorded 23.6cm and Gauharganj (Raisen) recorded 21.4cmChachoda –(Guna) 21.3cm.

Bairasia (Bhopal-) recorded 20.94cm and Lateri(Vidisha) recorded 20.8cm while Kalapipal (Shajapur) recorded 19.6cm.

Agro-obs (Sehore) recorded 19.4 cm and Agar-Malwa city recorded 19cm while Bairagarh (Bhopal)- 18.2 cm and Bhopal city recorded 17.1 cm.

Raisen city recorded 17.2cm and Narmadapuram City recorded 15.4cm while Manasa(Neemuch) – 13.5 cm and Ujjain city – 12.cm.