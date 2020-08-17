Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall expected in the next 24 hours

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh recorded 9 percent below the normal rainfall fron June 1 till Monday. At present, state has recorded 572.7mm while normal rainfall is 626.1mm. Similarly, state capital recorded 2 per cent below the normal rainfall till today. So far, Bhopal has recorded 634.9mm while normal rainfall is 646.4 mm so it comes to be 2 per cent below normal. So far there 33 districts which have recorded below normal rainfall and sixteen districts have recorded above normal rainfall.

Districts recording above normal rainfall include Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Rewa, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Ashok Nagar, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, and Morena.

Sporadic heavy rainfall is likely in various districts like Annupur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Sagar, Sehore, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Agar, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri.

Almost all the divisions will experience rain in the next 24 hours but a warning for the heavy rain has been forecast for various districts like Jabalpur, Narsingpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Raisen, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Harda and Betul in the next 24 hours.

Various places recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Baihar recorded 17cm while Malajhkhand recorded 16cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Narayan

Nagar and Pannagar recorded 12cm and Kundam recorded 11cm each while Ghughari and Bajag recorded 10cm rainfall. Jabalpur, Mohgaon, Mehadwani,

Khaknar recorded 9cm rainfall. Paraswara, Morena, Bichhiya recorded 8cm rainfall. Baldevgarh, Tendukheda, Anuppur recorded 7cm and Khaniadana and Kolaras recorded 6cm rainfall.

According to meteorology office, low pressure area which was formed over Bay of Bengal and trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and it led to heavy rain in various parts.