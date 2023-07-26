Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Rain Batters Ganj Basoda, Throws Normal Life Out Gear

FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The roads, colonies and low-lying areas have turned into ponds after a heavy rain pummeled the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rainwater entered many houses and damaged the household goods. The heavy rain that began at 12:30am continued to batter the area till 2:30am.

A loading vehicle stuck up in the overflowing Motia Nullah from where it was dragged out with the help of a JCB machine.

The residents of Ganj Basoda witnessed such heavy rain for the first time in the season.

Heavy rain threw normal life out of gear. The roads in Bareth, Tyonda and in Pachma areas of the city were in knee-deep water. The low-lying areas are also under water.

Encroachments caused water-logging

A few shopkeepers and residents have encroached upon the roads near Motia Nullah.

This is the reason that whenever it rains heavily, the Nullah overflows causing water-logging to the area.

As a result of encroachments, there was water-logging in different parts of the city.

The rainwater that entered many houses damaged television sets, coolers, fans and beds, but there was no loss of life and injury to anyone.

Nevertheless, those who live near Parashari river got the benefits of the water body’s deepening being done by Nagar Palika.

Once the areas used to remain under water even after a light rain, but because the river has been widened and deepened, the rainwater is flowing through it properly.

According to MP’s representative Devendra Yadav, a Patwari (revenue official) will be sent to the rain-hit areas to assess the loss and provide relief accordingly.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Shashi Anil Yadav said as soon as she came to know about water-logging, she sent the officials of the civic body with JCB machines to drain out the rainwater.