Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain alert sounded for 18 districts of eight divisions

BHOPAL: Alert for heavy rain has been issued in eight divisions and 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, according to the meteorological department.

Eight divisions are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, and Hoshangabad. Similarly, the 18 districts which are likely to experience heavy rain are Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Malwa, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, and Sheopurkalan.

In the last 24 hours, Amarwara and Saucer recorded 9cm rainfall each while Harai, Tirori, Sendwa recorded 8cm rainfall and Amla, Nalkheda,Rajpur recorded 7cm rainfall. Momanbadoria, Sarangpur, Narsingarh, Mohankheda recorded 6cm rainfall. Chhindwara, Tamia, Chorai, Hoshangabad, Budani recorded 5cm rainfall each. Earlier, a spell of rain lashed the state capital since the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, Low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) shortly. Like the previous one, this weather system will also have its roots over the Myanmar region as a cyclonic circulation before it enters BoB. As it percolates down to surface level, a low pressure area will appear over Northeast and adjoining East Central BoB, possibly on September 11 and September 12. Low Pressure area is expected to track west-northwest and go over states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Impact of this low pressure will enhance weather activity between September 14 and 20, more effectively over the central parts of the country in a staggered manner.

Already, the remnant of the previous weather system is now lying as a low pressure area over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. This low pressure is nearly going to stagnate over the same region for the next 3 days. Active to vigorous monsoon conditions will prevail over these 2 states for the next 72 hours.

Subsequently, both the weather systems are likely to merge on September 16- September 17, over Madhya Pradesh. Spell of wet weather conditions will extend till September 20 covering predominantly, central and eastern parts of the country.

ALSO READ COVID-19: Over five crore people vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh so far

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:19 PM IST