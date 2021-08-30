Madhya Pradesh: Heavy downpour expected in 17 districts, yellow alert issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted heavy rainfall in 17 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Yellow alert has been issued in all the 17 districts.

Divisions like Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior-Chambal divisions are also likely to experience heavy rain.

According to MET, Betul, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Umaria, Dindori, Sagar, Chhattarpur and Narsingpur are likely to experience heavy downpour in the next 24 hours.

“Trough is passing through Gwalior, Sidhi, the center of a low-pressure area over south coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and then southeastwards to East Central Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is over north coastal Andhra Pradesh in adjoining parts of the South coast of Odisha,” said the MET reports.

In the last 24 hours, Petlawad recorded 10 cm of rainfall and Satwas recorded 9 cm while Bhopal, Narwar, Chachoda recorded 8 cm of rainfall each. Similarly, Tonkhurd recorded 7cm of rainfall. Badnawar and Khachrod recorded 6 cm of rainfall each. Morena, Medhnagar, Mahidpur, Datia, Rajgarh, Amla, Pachmarhi, Betul recorded 6 cm of rainfall each.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:35 PM IST