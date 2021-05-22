Madhya Pradesh heaves a sigh of relief as oxygen and Remdesivir are readily available

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief as oxygen and Remdesivir, which were not available in government, as well as private, hospitals even 20 days ago when the positivity rate was over 20 per cent in the state, are now available easily for Covid patients, say doctors. This has happened because of a decline in the number of corona cases all across Madhya Pradesh.

On the corona front, the situation is, by and large, under control in the hospitals and oxygen-supported beds are readily available. Relatives and families of patients now need not move from pillar to post in search of medicines and other essential items for treatment.

Comfortable position