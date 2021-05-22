Madhya Pradesh heaves a sigh of relief as oxygen and Remdesivir are readily available

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh heaved a sigh of relief as oxygen and Remdesivir, which were not available in government, as well as private, hospitals even 20 days ago when the positivity rate was over 20 per cent in the state, are now available easily for Covid patients, say doctors. This has happened because of a decline in the number of corona cases all across Madhya Pradesh.
On the corona front, the situation is, by and large, under control in the hospitals and oxygen-supported beds are readily available. Relatives and families of patients now need not move from pillar to post in search of medicines and other essential items for treatment.
Comfortable position
Both oxygen and Remdesivir are easily available in the market. Just a fortnight or about 20 days ago, there was an acute shortage just because the demand was high with a high Covid-positive rate among patients. Now, the positive rate has come down to around 5 per cent, so everything is readily available. Now, Covid patients arenít facing any problems regarding medicines and injectionsóor even oxygen cylinders. At one time, even deaths were reported due to the shortage of oxygen as the situation kept deteriorating.Dr Subodh Varshney, Sidhdhanta Hospital
Readily available
On the corona front, the availability of medicines and Remdesivir injections has improved. The situation is now much better than it was even a fortnight ago. At least, people can buy the medicines in the market. Thereís no shortage of medicines or injections for Covid patients. Itís due to a decline in the number of corona cases in the state capital. Even beds are readily available in the hospitals.Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
