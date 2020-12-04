Madhya Pradesh heaves a sigh of relief as Covid-positive cases restricted to 5%

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh, overall, heaved a sigh of relief as the number of corona-positive cases was restricted to below 5 per cent for the past four days. The corona-positive rate was 4.4 per cent on Friday, while it was 4.7 per cent on Thursday, 4.8 on Wednesday and 4.7 on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,324 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 211,698 and toll to 3,314 with 14 new deaths on Friday. A total of 194,743 patients have been cured so far, while 1,556 were cured in a single day. The total number of positive cases was 13,641.

About 29,776 samples were sent for testing at the state level, while 134 four samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 526 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 44,372 with the toll touching 776. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 48 and 27 corona-positive cases, respectively.