Madhya Pradesh heaves a sigh of relief as Covid-positive cases restricted to 5%

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh, overall, heaved a sigh of relief as the number of corona-positive cases was restricted to below 5 per cent for the past four days. The corona-positive rate was 4.4 per cent on Friday, while it was 4.7 per cent on Thursday, 4.8 on Wednesday and 4.7 on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,324 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 211,698 and toll to 3,314 with 14 new deaths on Friday. A total of 194,743 patients have been cured so far, while 1,556 were cured in a single day. The total number of positive cases was 13,641.
About 29,776 samples were sent for testing at the state level, while 134 four samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Indore reported 526 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 44,372 with the toll touching 776. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 48 and 27 corona-positive cases, respectively.
Other districts have reported a slightly lower number of corona-positive cases comparatively. Ratlam reported 29 corona-positive cases, while Sagar reported 24 and Balaghat 20. Barwani reported 18 corona-positive cases and Rewa and Satna reported 17 each. Morena and Betul reported 16 corona-positive cases each. Jhabua reported 12 corona-positive cases, while Raisen reported 11. Thirty-three districts in the state reported either 10 fewer positive cases.
Bhopal’s tally is now 33,245: Bhopal reported 287 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 33,245 with the toll now standing at 525. A total of 118 were reported from the Kolar circle, comprising Kolar and colonies at Hoshangabad Road. Kolar has been a major hotspot in the recent spread of corona.
The Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) contributed 80 test results, while Gandhi Medical College (GMC) issued 48 test results and AIIMS 21 test results. LNM contributed 32 test results. Nobel Hospital issued 16 test results and Metropolis Lab of Mumbai contributed 6 test results. The RKDF issued 14 and BMHRD contributed 10 test results. Six samples have been rejected.
'Spot fines imposed’: "Today, our circle has reported 118 corona-positive cases. However, we have ensured strict implementation of corona norms with spot fines," said SDM Rajesh Gupta.
