Madhya Pradesh heaves a huge sigh of relief as covid positive rate falls below 10%

BHOPAL: After a long time, on Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported a corona-positive rate below 10 with the figure registering 9.1 per cent. It is a huge relief for the health department fighting against the month-long spurt in the number of corona cases. Besides, the number of active cases has further reduced to 88,983.
Bhopal and Indore have almost the same number of active casesóIndore has 13,675 and Bhopal has 13,330. Despite almost the same number of active cases, however, Bhopal has reported half the number of corona patients at 657, in comparison to Indore, which reported 1,307 corona cases.
The state reported 5,921 corona cases, while its infection tally went up to 737,306 and toll rose to 7,069. Roughly 11,513 Covid patients have been discharged in the state. Around 64,741 samples were sent for testing, while 211 samples were rejected at the time of testing.
Jabalpur reported 421 corona cases with 4,550 active cases, while Gwalior reported 201 corona cases with 7,109 active cases and Ratlam reported 190 corona cases with 3,440 active cases.
In the districts
Sagar reported 195 corona cases with 1,979 active cases, while Rewa reported 170 corona cases with 2,412 active cases and Shivpuri reported 114 corona cases with 1,797 active cases.
Narsingpur reported 113 corona cases with 1,465 active cases, while Damoh reported 104 corona cases with 1,514 active cases and Sehore reported 106 corona cases with 1,201 active cases.
Districts with low corona cases
Various districts are reporting a low number of corona cases. Alirajpur reported just six corona cases with 99 active cases, while Burhanpur reported 10 corona cases with 216 active cases and Bhind, as well as Khandwa, reported just 12 corona cases and their active cases are 266 and 200, respectively. Similarly, Harda reported 16 corona cases with 590 active cases and Ashok Nagar reported 17 corona cases with 359 active cases. Niwari reported just 13 corona cases with 457 active cases.
