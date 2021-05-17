Madhya Pradesh heaves a huge sigh of relief as covid positive rate falls below 10%

BHOPAL: After a long time, on Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported a corona-positive rate below 10 with the figure registering 9.1 per cent. It is a huge relief for the health department fighting against the month-long spurt in the number of corona cases. Besides, the number of active cases has further reduced to 88,983.

Bhopal and Indore have almost the same number of active casesóIndore has 13,675 and Bhopal has 13,330. Despite almost the same number of active cases, however, Bhopal has reported half the number of corona patients at 657, in comparison to Indore, which reported 1,307 corona cases.

The state reported 5,921 corona cases, while its infection tally went up to 737,306 and toll rose to 7,069. Roughly 11,513 Covid patients have been discharged in the state. Around 64,741 samples were sent for testing, while 211 samples were rejected at the time of testing.