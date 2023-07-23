 Madhya Pradesh: Heaps Of Garbage Surface In Satna, Cleanliness Drive Fails In Gram Panchayat Unchehara
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A cleanliness drive has been running in gram panchayat Unchehara of Satna since long, despite which heaps of garbage are evident in the gram panchayat. The issue came to light when officials inspected the cleanliness drives.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been running a cleanliness campaign in village panchayat. In addition to this, a huge budget has spent on the cleanliness drive. The reason behind heaps of garbage being spotted at various places in Unchehara lies in the fact that the negligence is being exercised by the district administration. Lakhs of rupees have been spent on cleanliness drive, still no output can be seen in this sector.

Community toilets have also been built under cleanliness drive, but villagers cannot use it. Public toilets have not been opened by sarpanch secretary of the gram panchayat. Similar cases can be observed in the entire district. The top officials are not paying any attention towards the matter. Now this is matter of concern to look into it by concerned authorities.

article-image

