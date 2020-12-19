Madhya Pradesh health dept intensifies ‘training the trainers’ programme

Bhopal: The health department has intensified the massive training programme for Covid immunisation at the district and block levels according to the guidelines of the Union health ministry. There is a shortage of hands in various hospitals at the district level, but, at the same time, health department has to make preparations for Covid immunisation.

Infrastructure and manpower has to be created under the country’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for Covid vaccination. In the first phase of Covid vaccination, medical officers from the National Health Mission (NHM) are spearheading Covid vaccination. The department will focus on primary health centres (PHCs) and their facilities for strengthening the mechanism.

Training of medical officers (MOs) has been completed at the state level in which MOs of the district level participated. Now, in the next phase, the trained MOs will further train their subordinate and other health care workers in proper Covid immunization. From maintenance of cold chains to training of health care workers — all of it is an important part of immunization, especially at the district and block levels. In Phase 1, 300 MOs were imparted training. More medical officers of various districts will be imparted training as part of training of master trainers.

Smooth immunisation

“The government will make arrangements to train health care workers for smooth immunisation with corona vaccines. It’s true that, in the remote areas, the health department faces a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, but it’ll have to be managed by training medical officers at all levels for Covid immunization. However, it’s already being carried on. Training of master trainers has already been completed and other health care workers will be trained at the lower levels,” said Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, Hamdia Hospital.