Madhya Pradesh: Head constable bags three gold medals at athletics championship in Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Ravish Bohare, a head constable posted in Narmadapuram, claimed three medals in the long jump event held at 8th Master athletics championship organised in Katni.

Sports officials present at the event stated that the championship was organised in the memory of Dr Elic Potrick George.

The sports championship was organised on the ground of Saina International school of Katni, in which as many as 250 participants hailing from 16 districts of the state ensured their participation. In addition to this, men and women ranging from 35 years to 80 years of age participated in the event.

Head constable Ravish Bohare posted in Narmadapuram participated in the long jump as well as sprinting events organised under the championship. In the long jump event, Bohare scaled a distance of 4.80 metres to seize the first position. After this, he also participated in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint event where he outperformed all other contenders to clinch two gold medals. In all, Bohare bagged a total of three gold medals in the championship.

With the accomplishment, Head constable Bohare brought laurels to the Narmadapuram town as well as the police department.