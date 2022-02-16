Madhya Pradesh HC stays 27% OBC reservation in MPPSC 2019 exam

BHOPAL/JABALPUR : High Court principal bench at Jabalpur granted stay on 27% reservation for OBC in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination, 2019 the result of which was declared recently, as per advocates.

The stay came on a petition filed by a candidate who appeared in MPPSC exam, 2019- Niharika Tripathi, who challenged the process of giving 27% OBC reservation in the recruitment process after the recently released MPPSC 2019 exam results.

During the hearing it was argued on behalf of the petitioner that the total percentage of reservation being given to different categories in the MPPSC recruitment process with enhanced reservation for the OBC from 14% to 27% is 63% whereas the MP high court through its several orders stayed the reservation beyond 50%. Earlier, all the reservation to all the categories- SC, ST and OBC was 50%.

The petitioner’s counsel also argued that the Supreme Court too through its several judgments and orders had decided that the reservation can’t go beyond 50%.

On this, the division Bench of the High Court comprising of Chief Justice Justice RV Malimath issued a notice to the state government and the MPPSC directing that only 14% reservation should be given to the OBC category in the MPPSC, 2019 recruitment process. The reply from the respondents has been sought in the form of an explanation that on what basis the candidates were being given the benefit of 27% reservation in the recruitment process.

Confirming the order issued on Wednesday the government advocate Rameshwar P Singh said the next hearing on the petition has been fixed for February 21.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:58 PM IST