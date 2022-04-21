Madhya Pradesh: HC rejects PIL to stop demolition of properties of criminals accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against government’s move to bulldoze the housed of accused after registering a criminal case against him. Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice PK Kaurav passed the order.

According to advocates, the bench was told that action was taken to remove illegal construction. The court found that petitioner filed the petition only on the basis of the news published in newspapers. The party concerned has not filed any petition against action. The division bench dismissed the petition stating that it was not in public interest. Along with petition, a copy of the news published in the newspaper was also presented in which Abdul Rafiq’s house was demolished in Ujjain.

Government advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “High Court has dismissed the PIL filed against demolition drive. Advocate Amitabh Gupta had filed PIL stating action is being taken by the police and administration to demolish the houses of the accused after registering criminal cases in different districts of the state.”

Along with the petition, copies of news published in the newspapers regarding action taken in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khargone and other districts were produced. The petitioner stated that accused were not given opportunity to be heard before their houses were demolished and therefore action was illegal.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:54 PM IST