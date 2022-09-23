Madhya Pradesh: HC quashes government PG merit list for in-service doctorss

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Friday quashed the merit list prepared by the state government for in-service doctors to grant them admission in PG courses. The counselling for PG courses for 2022-2023 session is underway.

The division bench of Chief Justice RV Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra quashed the entire merit list and ordered the state government to make a merit list afresh, which means holding fresh round of counselling.

Advocate Siddhartha Gupta who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, "High Court has held that amendment to Medical Admission Rules introduced midway after commencement of selection process, will not be applicable in current year, but prospectively from next year. Accordingly, entire merit list stands cancelled. State Government has been directed to redraw the entire merit list".

The High Court gave the order in response to a petition filed by 30 government doctors and medical officers who were denied the advantage of compartment (medical branch)-wise 30% reservation on the ground that they had served in district areas and hospitals.

The doctors had pleaded before High Court that they were eligible for the 30% reservation, when NEET was held on May 25, 2022. After the results were declared, the provisional merit list was drawn in which their names were not included though Medical Admission Rules stipulated their inclusion.

The doctors stated that they were eligible for 30% compartment-wise reservation but their names were not included in the provisional merit list, challenging which the writ petitions were filed at High Court.

The State Government, while amending Medical Admission Rules on July 26, 2022, excluded government doctors who had served in district hospitals of the state from provisional merit list.