Madhya Pradesh: HC orders FIR against Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Kamal Nath

The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered to register FIR against union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocol.

Moreover, the double bench comprising Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Rajiv Kumar Shrivastava said physical congregations for election should only be held if district magistrate (collector) is satisfied with arrangements promised by the organisers given in writing.

The DM will send it to Election Commission for approval. Even after that, it can only take place if party or candidate deposits money with DM sufficient to buy double the numbers of masks and sanitisers for people expected in gathering. The order will remain effective for nine districts falling under Gwalior High Court’s jurisdiction.

The HC has ordered collectors of Datia and Gwalior district for registration of FIR against Tomar and Nath. Advocate general Purshendra Kaurav has been asked to ensure and report compliance of order at next hearing scheduled on October 23.