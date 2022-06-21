Madhya Pradesh HC notice to PS energy, CMD MP Discom over contractual employees' petition

Madhya Pradesh High Court Jabalpur | File photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the Principal Secretary of energy department and chairman and managing director of Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company and the officials of the power management companies, as per the information on court’s website.

The court of Justice MS Bhatti has sought reply from the officials while hearing the plea of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board Technical Employees’ Union, in which they have stated that the contract employees of the Board were made to work on holidays and were not being remunerated for the same. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 29.

There are more than 45,000 outsourced employees in Madhya Pradesh Power Distribution Company, including the linemen and chargemen, the petition mentioned. They are paid a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 a month and have to put their life at risk as they repair the lines, said the petitioner.

The feeder work and sub-station work is also being handled by the outsourced workers and not the permanent ones. The technical employees have requested the court to direct the discom to increase their pay and engage in low-risk jobs at their low payment.