Madhya Pradesh: HC hearing today on cases of fraud and forgery of private Nursing Colleges

Three months ago, 450 nursing colleges were served notice but Nursing Council has not taken any action against them regarding faculties and lack of other resources and infrastructure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Photo: Pexels

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, Jabalpur has sought the reply of the Nursing College Registrar in the case of fraud and forgery of Nursing Colleges.

In a hearing on August 17, High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra had instructed Nursing Council Registrar to submit an affidavit on August 18 clarifying how many private nursing colleges were served notice and how many of them submitted replies.

High Court has taken up the matter after a PIL was filed on fraud and forgery of Nursing Colleges. Three months ago, 450 nursing colleges were served notice but Nursing Council has not taken any action against them regarding faculties and lack of other resources and infrastructure.

