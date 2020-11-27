Madhya Pradesh: HC bans public parading of arrested accused or suspect

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has instructed to stop public parading of accused, suspect or arrested people. After High Court’s order, ADG Kailash Makwana issued the orders from the police headquarters late Thursday.

The police headquarters has issued order instructing all the ADGs (Additional Director General of Police), DIG (Deputy Inspector General) and SP (Superintendent of Police) across the state to stop parading of people arrested or accused in any crime. The names of arrested will also be not made public, said the order. The order also stops the police from releasing the photo of suspects, accused or arrested in public.

The order comes from the Gwalior High Court after public interest litigation was filed by human right activists asking the court that how police can parade accused or suspected people if they haven’t been proved guilty by the court.

In the recent past, Madhya Pradesh reported cases where the police had been parading the people arrested under Gunda Act or for other crimes like rape and loot, to instill fear among criminals.