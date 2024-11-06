Madhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, which was the first state to publish the Human Development Report, has not published it for 17 years. The state published the last Human Development Report in 2007. Afterwards, no such report has been published. The then chief minister Digvijaya Singh began the process for publishing the Human Development Report in 1995.

The report was published in 1998, 2002, and 2007, but, afterwards, no such report came out. Nevertheless, no official decision was taken to stop publishing this report. The Directorate of Institutional Finance (DIF) used to publish this report.

According to sources, in 2013, an NGO, Sanket Information and Research Agency run by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit, was given the task of preparing the report. Because of lack of coordination between the government and the agency, it could not be prepared.

Afterwards, the government did not make any efforts to prepare the report. According to sources, the government is not keen on publishing it. The School of Good Governance is publishing various reports related to the government. Against this backdrop, the government is not taking any initiative to get the Human Report published.

What does the report consist of?

The data on education, health and income collected from various departments is published in the report. The human development index is also calculated on the basis of the data collected from agriculture, forest, fisheries, mining, industrial production, constructions, railways, communication, trades, banking services, insurance and public administration departments.

The present situation of human development is also analysed on the basis of figures collected from various departments. The actual condition of a government can also be estimated on the grounds of these figures.