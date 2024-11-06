 Madhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years

Madhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years

It was the first state in the country to have begun the process for publication of such report.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, which was the first state to publish the Human Development Report, has not published it for 17 years. The state published the last Human Development Report in 2007. Afterwards, no such report has been published. The then chief minister Digvijaya Singh began the process for publishing the Human Development Report in 1995.

The report was published in 1998, 2002, and 2007, but, afterwards, no such report came out. Nevertheless, no official decision was taken to stop publishing this report. The Directorate of Institutional Finance (DIF) used to publish this report.

According to sources, in 2013, an NGO, Sanket Information and Research Agency run by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit, was given the task of preparing the report. Because of lack of coordination between the government and the agency, it could not be prepared.

Read Also
Bandhavgarh National Park's Baby Elephant Travels 100km In Search Of Dead Mother, Rescued From Katni...
article-image

Afterwards, the government did not make any efforts to prepare the report. According to sources, the government is not keen on publishing it. The School of Good Governance is publishing various reports related to the government. Against this backdrop, the government is not taking any initiative to get the Human Report published.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
Mumbai: Rare TB-Related Infection Detected In 34-Year-Old Bhandup Woman, Successfully Treated At Apex Hospital
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To India
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit Shah's Meeting In Kolkata
West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit Shah's Meeting In Kolkata
Read Also
MP Shocker! Taxi Driver Drugged With Pitambara Peeth Temple's Prasad; Wakes Up Without Car, Cash &...
article-image

What does the report consist of?

The data on education, health and income collected from various departments is published in the report. The human development index is also calculated on the basis of the data collected from agriculture, forest, fisheries, mining, industrial production, constructions, railways, communication, trades, banking services, insurance and public administration departments.

The present situation of human development is also analysed on the basis of figures collected from various departments. The actual condition of a government can also be estimated on the grounds of these figures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budhni Has Been Rejecting Congress For Last 20 Years; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Budhni Has Been Rejecting Congress For Last 20 Years; Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Rescue Squad Constituted Amid Elephants' Deaths In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve...

Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Rescue Squad Constituted Amid Elephants' Deaths In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve...

MP: Task Force Formed To Carry Out PESA Act, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Be Chairman

MP: Task Force Formed To Carry Out PESA Act, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Be Chairman

Elephants’ Death In MP: Agriculture Scientists & Forest Officials Not On Same Page; Forest...

Elephants’ Death In MP: Agriculture Scientists & Forest Officials Not On Same Page; Forest...

Madhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years

Madhya Pradesh Has Not Published Human Development Report For 17 Years