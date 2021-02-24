Madhya Pradesh has borrowed Rs 23,000 crore in 11 months

Ours is a government of temples, assert ministers

Minister for culture Usha Thakur and minister for higher education Mohon Yadav said in the House on Wednesday, “Ours is the government of temples.” The ministers made the statement in reply to a question raised by MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar about the restoration of temples in Dimni and Ambah. As ours is a government of temples, the lawmaker should not be overly worried about temples, the ministers said.

229 announcements made in by-poll-bound areas

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made 229 announcements before the by-elections to 28 seats. Minister of state for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar said that Chouhan had made 421 announcements in the past 11 months since the BJP’s return to power.

A few projects announced before the by-elections have been implemented, and a sum of Rs 24,000 crore is required to complete 33 schemes.

Nath govt discriminated against BJP MLAs: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had discriminated against the BJP legislators. He said the projects meant for the constituencies of the BJP lawmakers had been stopped. Chouhan made the statement in reply to a question in the House on Wednesday. He said the projects meant for the constituencies of the BJP legislators would soon be completed. An MLA Sanjay Yadav raised the issue of cut in financial aid of Rs 99 lakh for construction of Badadev Temple for the Bargi tribe. Yadav said the temple was important in terms of tourism and called the BJP anti-tribe. In reply to Yadav’s statement, Chouhan said the lawmaker was more interested in telling that the BJP is anti-tribal than the implementation of the project. The BJP is with the tribal people, Chouhan asserted.