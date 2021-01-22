Madhya Pradesh has adequate stock of vaccine, assures health department

Bhopal: The health department assured the state has adequate stock of vaccines including Covaxin doses. Presently, Covishield vaccine is being administered to health workers in the state. The required doses for the first phase of vaccination have arrived at the state vaccination store, informed state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla. Talking to free press Free Press, Shukla said the department has around 11.5 lakh doses. The first phase of vaccination will continue till February 24 and the second will begin in March.

Shukla informed that the department will issue advisory to the vaccine recipients to take 2-6 hour rest. The officer said that the department has conducted a study and has figured out why some people were facing adverse affect after the immunization.

It has come to fore that some of the people who got the shot did not take their breakfast or any meal before getting injected. Such people faced uneasiness after receiving the jab.

Similarly, some people who are on medication for blood pressure or diabetes did not take their daily dose before getting vaccinated. These people complained of health issues after receiving the shot, said the official.

347 new Covid cases surface in state

Meanwhile, 347 more people were diagnosed for the coronavirus on Friday in the state. Bhopal led the districts contributing 101 cases to the Covid-19 tally. With 44 new cases Indore is on the second spot in the state. The two districts reported one death each. On the day, four people had died fighting the virus in the state. Districts like Damoh and Rajgarh too reported one death each.