Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra register wins on Day 4 of Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab, and Hockey Maharashtra registered wins on Day Four of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

In the first game of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A match. Manisha Chauhan (20'), Savita (26'), Neelu Dadiya (30'), Jyoti Pal (57'), and Captain Neeraj Rana (60') scored the goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka (35') scored the sole goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second game of the day, Hockey Haryana faced off against Assam Hockey in the Pool B match and picked a solid 7-1 win. Jyoti (8', 19') and Soni (34', 52') starred for Hockey Haryana in the match, with both players scoring a brace. Tannu (27'), Captain Priyanka (49'), and Bharti Saroha (53'), all scored one goal each, while Sakshi (23') scored the sole goal for Assam Hockey.

In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab picked a 6-0 win over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Captain Navpreet Kaur (5', 26'), and Navjot Kaur (32', 40') scored two goals each, while Kirandeep Kaur (36'), and Sarabdeep Kaur (48') also scored a goal each as they helped Hockey Punjab get the comfortable win.

The fourth match of the day was a Pool D contest between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Rajasthan. Ankita Sapate (39') and Chaitrali Gawde (41') put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead. Manashri Narendra Shedage (51') scored the third goal and then Pooja Bhanudas Shendage (57') added the fourth goal in the fourth quarter as Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Rajasthan 4-0.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:53 AM IST