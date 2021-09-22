Madhya Pradesh: Harraha village to be developed: Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker Girish Gautam on Tuesday announced during a public reach-out event in Harraha village that the village will soon be in the list of developed villages.

The village once used to be among the most backward villages in the city and state, he said, adding that development has begun.

A road has been constructed from Ramnagar to Harraha and 36 hand pumps have been installed in the city to put a stop to the problem of drinking water.

Three transformers and 30 electric poles have been installed to provide electricity in the village.

Gautam said, “There are several mining works going on in the area but the negligence of their owners has resulted in accidents and deaths of the children. Many a villager has complained of their residences being damaged because of the blastings in the mines. This should happen no more.”

“The youths of the village will be employed in the local mines. Every house will receive direct tap water and a connection will be established soon,” he added.

