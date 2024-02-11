Madhya Pradesh: Harda Defeats Betul In Senior Men’s Inter-Dist Cricket Championship | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Harda defeated Betul by nine runs in the senior men’s inter-district cricket tournament on Saturday.

The Senior Men's Inter-District Cricket Competition is organized under the auspices of the Narmadapuram Cricket Association. In the second match of the tournament, Betul, in response to Harda's 370 runs, managed to score 361 runs with captain Ayush’s contribution of 107 runs. In the final moments, Betul needed 20 runs to win with 3 wickets remaining, but they lost their last 3 wickets in a dramatic fashion, ultimately losing the match by just 9 runs.

On the bowling front, Hitanshu Rajput from the Harda team took the most wickets, grabbing 4 wickets while conceding 63 runs, followed by Aman Rajput, who took 3 wickets after conceding 90 runs.

Madhya Pradesh: Security Paper Mills Declared ‘No Drone Zone’ In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Home Ministry, Delhi, has identified the Security Paper Mills in the district as the highly sensitive area and kept it in red zone in DG Sky Portal.

Collector Sonia Meena issued an order in this connection, official sources said.

According to the order, standard operating system (SOP) and Drone rule-2021, drones, para-glider and UAB will not be allowed within the 100-meter periphery of the Security Paper Mill.

Stern action will be taken against those who will violate the orders.

According to rules, a notice board containing the catchphrase – no drone zone – will be put up at different places around the SPM.

Central Industrial Security Force, the Union Home Ministry and SPM have been authorised to publicise the information.