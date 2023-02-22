Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman temple removed in Pipariya, Congress stages sit-in

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): A Hanuman temple has been suddenly removed from the main gate of the Itwara Bazar area in the city. The Congress workers handed over a memorandum in protest against the incident, urging the administration to find the temple.

A group of unidentified people removed the Hanuman Madia. The incident hurt the sentiments of the people in the locality, the Congress said.

The party workers also held a protest and went to the Tehsil office to hand over the memorandum.

Leader of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, Sudha Silawat, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government collected donations for constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya and does politics in his name.

On the other hand, the government demolishes the Hindu temples in the name of widening roads, the Congress said.

Silawat said that someone may have removed the temple at night and that they should have discussed the issue with the people of the area before removing the temple.

The congress demanded that the temple should be brought back to the site.

