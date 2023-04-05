 Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman janmotsav to be celebrated fervently in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa on Thursday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Hanuman janmotsav to be celebrated fervently in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa on Thursday

Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman janmotsav to be celebrated fervently in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa on Thursday

The oldest of all these temples is the one situated at the SDOP office of the town, which was constructed by the town inspector Upendra Kumar Dixit, 28 years ago

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent Hindu festival, Hanuman Janmotsav (day of Lord Hanuman’s birth) will be celebrated in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa sub-division on Thursday. It is noteworthy that a plethora of temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are present in the town and at all the police stations situated there.

The oldest of all these temples is the one situated at the SDOP office of the town, which was constructed by the town inspector Upendra Kumar Dixit, 28 years ago. Similarly, the initiative to build various other temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman were also taken by other police inspectors of the town, who carried immense devotion for the Hindu deity in their hearts.

Notably, in all the temples located on the premises of the police stations of the town, Sundarkaand (verses from a chapter of the Ramayana) is organised and Chola (Lord Hanuman’s attire) is offered to the deity on every Tuesday and Saturday to pay obeisances to him. In the same way, all police officials as well as general public will pay reverences to Lord Hanuman on Thursday, to celebrate the day of his arrival on earth.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Bachao Andolan wants laws to protect rivers, to send proposals in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Public health minister Choudhary takes stock of Ladli Behena Yojana camps in...

Madhya Pradesh: Public health minister Choudhary takes stock of Ladli Behena Yojana camps in...

Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended for using abusive words in inebriated state in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Two cops suspended for using abusive words in inebriated state in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 60 plaints received at public weekly hearing, collector solves several problems in...

Madhya Pradesh: 60 plaints received at public weekly hearing, collector solves several problems in...

Madhya Pradesh: Give finished projects of Jal Jeevan Mission to Gram Panchayats, says Narendra Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Give finished projects of Jal Jeevan Mission to Gram Panchayats, says Narendra Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Cops crack murder mystery of man, arrest one for bludgeoning him to death in...

Madhya Pradesh: Cops crack murder mystery of man, arrest one for bludgeoning him to death in...