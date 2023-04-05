Madhya Pradesh: Hanuman janmotsav to be celebrated fervently in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa on Thursday

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Prominent Hindu festival, Hanuman Janmotsav (day of Lord Hanuman’s birth) will be celebrated in all police stations of Seoni-Malwa sub-division on Thursday. It is noteworthy that a plethora of temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman are present in the town and at all the police stations situated there.

The oldest of all these temples is the one situated at the SDOP office of the town, which was constructed by the town inspector Upendra Kumar Dixit, 28 years ago. Similarly, the initiative to build various other temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman were also taken by other police inspectors of the town, who carried immense devotion for the Hindu deity in their hearts.

Notably, in all the temples located on the premises of the police stations of the town, Sundarkaand (verses from a chapter of the Ramayana) is organised and Chola (Lord Hanuman’s attire) is offered to the deity on every Tuesday and Saturday to pay obeisances to him. In the same way, all police officials as well as general public will pay reverences to Lord Hanuman on Thursday, to celebrate the day of his arrival on earth.