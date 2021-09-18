Madhya Pradesh: Handball association gets ad-hoc body after Federation dissolves exiting panel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ad hoc committee of Madhya Pradesh Handball Association has been constituted after existing body was suspended during an emergency general meeting held in Lucknow last week, informed secretary of the district body.

The state body was suspended because the general secretary and other office bearers were charged with anti-federation activities, said officials from Handball Federation of India. The federation has now appointed a new ad hoc committee to ensure that functions are not hampered.

The chairman of the newly constituted ad hoc committee is Vijay Singh Choudhary. Hardeep Singh Ruppal is the coordinator. Other members include Puja Patidar, Tardesajwar Mahavar, Sandeep Ghadge, SS CHouhan and Vijay Rawal.

The former general secretary of state body Preetpal Singh faced charges during executive committee meeting in Chandigarh on August 20. A decision to suspend him with immediate effect was taken there. But during the emergency general body meeting in Lucknow on September 12, the entire body was dissolved.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:44 PM IST