Madhya Pradesh: Half of power bills to be deposited, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced relief in electricity bills on Sunday.

Chouhan said consumers would pay Rs 200 for the domestic electricity bills which are worth Rs 400.

Such bill will be examined. Against the power bills between Rs 100 and Rs 400, a consumer would pay Rs 100 only.

Those who are getting benefits under Sambal Yojna have to pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 100 for May and June.

Those who will pay power bills for May and June on time will get 1% reduction.

Taking fixed power bills for commercial establishments, like shops, hospitals and showrooms has been put off.

The power bills will be charged from October in six months in instalments. This will benefit 12 lakh consumers.

Chouhan also extended the date for payment of farmers’ loan to June 30.

Chouhan said a decision on opening educational institutions would be taken in July on the basis of the situation.

The number of corona positive cases and that of recovery have gone up, he said.

There were 198 patients on Sunday, but 398 were discharged, Chouhan said.

He said women self-help groups would be asked to stitch school uniforms.

Inter-state bus services will remain suspended till June 7, and a decision will be taken after that, he said.

Nevertheless, buses will be allowed in Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal and other divisions across the state to carry construction and factory workers.

Public transport won’t restart in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said barring Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, public transport would restart in all other places across the state.

One third of shops will be reopened in Bhopal daily. From June 1, barring containment areas, other parts of the state will restart functioning.