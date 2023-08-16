 Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Unveils Spectacular Drone Display For Independence Day Celebrations
The drone, soaring 400 feet above Gwalior's skyline, showcased the tricolor flag - gracefully swirling over various iconic sites for about 15 minutes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing "Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations marking India's 77th Independence Day, Gwalior contributed to the patriotic fervor by a spectacular display of the tricolor flag using drones across key locations in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The program, which commenced at 4 PM, was inaugurated virtually by the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

The drone, soaring 400 feet above Gwalior's skyline, showcased the tricolor flag - gracefully swirling over various iconic sites for about 15 minutes.

This event was organized under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, with collaboration from Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace, leading entities in the drone industry. The aerial journey of the drone portrayed the evolving landscape of Gwalior, highlighting new development projects. The drone's flight path traversed over four new entry gates, the majestic Swarnrekha River, an elevated road project worth 1300 crores, the Murar River beautification, a super-specialty hospital, and a newly operational 1000-bed hospital.

During his address, Scindia expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their commitment to the region's development.

He noted, "Gwalior has historically contributed to the country's progress, and the ongoing development projects in the city showcase the dedication of the Double Engine Government." He also emphasized Gwalior's role in fulfilling the vision of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Scindia personally monitors these projects in coordination with government officials and representatives on a weekly basis.

Scindia's efforts extend to creating employment opportunities and promoting growth. A new terminal building with an investment of INR 498 crores is underway, expected to be completed in record time by September 2023. The foundation for this terminal was laid by Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting the dedication towards progress and development.

Furthermore, Minister Scindia's focus on innovation and advancement in the drone sector is remarkable. He has introduced policy changes to encourage youth participation, enhancing the growth of the drone industry.

Additionally, the Central Government launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with an investment of INR 120 crores, aiming to bolster domestic production and promote the "Make in India" initiative.

