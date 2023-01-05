Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Trade Fair inauguration ceremony cancelled after Chouhan, Scindia give it a miss

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The inauguration ceremony of Gwalior Trade Fair on Thursday has been cancelled apparently due to ruling party BJP’s factionalism. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was about to inaugurate the fair, but he cancelled his tour to Gwalior.

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister Omprakash Saklecha also distanced themselves from the inauguration ceremony as no one was invited.

Biggest Trade Fair in Madhya Pradesh

The fair has been organised for 114 years and was started by the Scindia dynasty. The Gwalior fair is named after Madhavrao Scindia who is the father of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is the biggest trade fair in the whole of Madhya Pradesh. In this fair, 50% exemption is given in road tax by the Transport Department on the purchase of two wheelers and four wheelers.

Suspense on the visit of CM, Tomar and Saklecha

The trade fair was to be inaugurated on January 5. But till date the invitation letters were not printed. The reason behind this is that apart from Scindia other guests have not been decided yet and Scindia ordered to do preparations for the inauguration of trade fair.

Generally Chief Minister, Industries Minister and Union Minister Narendra Tomar have been attending the inauguration ceremony of the fair.

Meeting with the fair authority

The district administration had reviewed the preparations by meeting with the fair authority regarding the preparations for the inauguration of the fair. The secretary of the fair authority said that the information about the inauguration of the fair on January 5 has come. Therefore, he started preparing for the inauguration.

The painting work has started in the indoor auditorium. But just a few hours before the inauguration of the fair, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cancelled his visit and now the inauguration of the fair has also been cancelled, he added.

The organiser, minister of the Industries Department, was not aware of the fair. When the media in Bhopal asked him about the inauguration of the fair on January 5, he said that no date has been fixed yet.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that the fair will not be inaugurated today. Along with this, the visit of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also been cancelled. Now as soon as the information comes, the program of inauguration of the fair will be organised during that time.