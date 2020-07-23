Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Sagar SPs among 8 IPS officers transferred

The government on Thursday transferred eight IPS officers, including the SP of Gwalior and that of Sagar.

SP of Gwalior, Navneet Bhasin, was shifted to the police headquarters as additional inspecter general of police. SP of Sagar Amit Sandhi has been appointed as SP of Gwalior.

AIG of the police headquarters Atul Singh was appointed as SP of Sagar.

Additional director general (ADG) of community policing Anil Kumar was appointed as ADG of technical services.