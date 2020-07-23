Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Sagar SPs among 8 IPS officers transferred

The government on Thursday transferred eight IPS officers, including the SP of Gwalior and that of Sagar.
SP of Gwalior, Navneet Bhasin, was shifted to the police headquarters as additional inspecter general of police. SP of Sagar Amit Sandhi has been appointed as SP of Gwalior.
AIG of the police headquarters Atul Singh was appointed as SP of Sagar.
Additional director general (ADG) of community policing Anil Kumar was appointed as ADG of technical services.
Likewise, Rajababu Singh has been posted as ADG to community policing.
ADG of training in the police headquarters, Anuradha Shanker Singh, was given additional charge of police academy in Bhouri.
Yusuf Quereshi of the second battalion of Special Armed Forces in Gwalior has been sent to the 23rd battalion of SAF in Bhopal. In the same way, Asit Yadav of the 23rd battalion of SAF in Bhopal has been sent to the second battalion in the state capital.
