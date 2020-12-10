Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior, Ratlam see surge in Covid-19 cases

BHOPAL

Ratlam again witnessed a coronavirus explosion with 48 new cases surfacing on Thursday. Gwalior also saw a surge in corona cases as the single day count on Thursday climbed to 78 from 46 reported a day previous. Similarly, other districts like Shivpuri and Balagaht reported 20 corona positives each. In Rewa, 24 more people have been diagnosed with the infection, while Raisen reported 14 new cases and Vidisha 15.

Dewas, Jhabua and Sheopur reported 13 corona positives each. Mandsaur reported 12 corona positives. The single-day count of Coivid-19 cases has been hovering between 30 and 36 cases for the last four days .

Madhya Pradesh reported 1319 corona positive on the day taking its tally to 219,893. With seven more deaths, the toll has climbed to 3,373. Total active cases stands at 13,226, while 20,3294 people have been cured of the infection in the state. Corona positive rate stands at 4.1 per cent. In all 31720 samples were sent for testing, of these 129 were rejected.

With 456 corona positive cases, the Corona tally in Indore stands at 47,427 and toll 799. Bhopal reported 296 corona positive cases pushing the tally to 35,137. So far 537 people have died fighting the virus. Jabalpur reported 45 corona positives.